HEVC Advance Highlights Momentum with Newest Licensors and Licensees

BOSTON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, is pleased to announce the newest additions to its growing list of Licensors and Licensees, including: ACTi, EverFocus Electronics, Fraunhofer, GoPro, Hitachi Koki, Humax, KAIST, Korean Aerospace University, Korean Broadcast System, TechniSat, Telestar, and Western Digital. This announcement follows on the positive market reaction to HEVC Advance's recent decision to no longer license or seek royalty fees for non-physical HEVC content distribution including Internet streaming, cable, over-the-air broadcast, and satellite.

"We are excited about the response from leading companies to our efforts to meet their needs for providing a better consumer video experience," stated HEVC Advance CEO Pete Moller. "These latest additions to the program demonstrate our progress, the value HEVC brings to the marketplace, and how widespread adoption of the HEVC/H.265 video compression standard is accelerating."

HEVC Advance is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration and management of an HEVC/H.265 patent pool for licensing essential patents. HEVC Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for HEVC patented technology. For more information about HEVC Advance, visit https://www.hevcadvance.com.

