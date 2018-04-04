

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley terminated Portland, Oregon, financial adviser Douglas Greenberg following a report that women had accused him of physical abuse.



His employment was terminated after a review of the allegations, Christine Jockle, a spokeswoman for the New York-based investment bank, reportedly said in astatement. Greenberg had been placed on leave last week.



The New York Times had reported that four women obtained restraining orders against him over a period of 15 years and he had been arrested in connection with some of the cases. The bank was aware of the allegations against Greenberg for years and kept him on staff, the newspaper said. The Times reported the firing earlier Tuesday.



Greenberg was an executive director in the wealth-advisory business after joining Morgan Stanley in 1994, according to his LinkedIn profile. His Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show two criminal charges, theft in 1984 and criminal mischief in 2001, both of which were dismissed.



