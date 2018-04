CHINA DATA: The Caixin service PMI, published on Wednesday, fell to 52.3 in March from 54.2 in February. While still showing expansion, new orders in the services industry fell to the lowest level in five months, while optimism fell to its lowest level in six months. This contrasts with the CFLP official service PMI which was announced on Saturday and rose slightly to 54.6 in March from 54.4 in February.