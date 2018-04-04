

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Advertising giant WPP Group Plc.'s (WPP.L, WPPGY) board is looking into whether longtime Chief Executive officer Martin Sorrell misused company assets, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



In addition, the board is also looking into allegations of improper personal behavior by Mr. Sorrell, the report said.



A WPP spokesman reportedly that the company has appointed an independent counsel to probe 'an allegation of personal misconduct' against Mr. Sorrell. He reportedly said the amounts involved weren't material to the company.



In an internal memo to top WPP executives, the company said it isn't in a position to share further details about the ongoing probe. 'The message for our people and clients is one of business as usual within our operating companies and client teams. Our work for clients is unaffected and continues uninterrupted,' the memo reportedly said.



