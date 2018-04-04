

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - A woman shot and injured at least three people before killing herself at Google's YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, police said.



'Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube's HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene,' Trump tweeted.



San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said three victims were transported to local hospitals Tuesday afternoon. The woman found at the scene appeared to be dead of 'a self-inflicted' gunshot wound, he said. No motive was given for the shooting.



Sepand Parhami, a YouTube software engineer, reportedly said he was having lunch on an outside patio when he heard shots and saw what looked to be a woman moving from a garage to the lobby of the building. He scrambled for the door and went inside as the woman started shooting.



Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager at YouTube, wrote earlier on Twitter that he and coworkers were barricaded inside a room at the 901 Cherry Ave. headquarters, before later tweeting 'Safe. Got evacuated. Outside now.'



'Our security team has been working closely with authorities to evacuate the buildings and ensure the safety of employees in the area,' Alphabet Inc.'s Google said in a statement. 'We advised all other employees in the Bay Area, and people with meetings scheduled, to stay away from the area, and that there is no need to take any action. We have provided employees a helpline.'



Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, which has the city's major trauma center, said they were treating three patients from the incident: a 36-year-old man in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman in fair condition.



