

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) announced the launch of the Samsung Design Innovation Center or SDIC, a design lab dedicated to the integration of disruptive user-experiences to product design, in San Francisco, California.



Federico Casalegno, an associate professor of the practice at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as founder and executive director of the MIT Design Lab and founder of the MIT Mobile Experience Lab, has been appointed as the head of the new center.



Originally launched as a product design studio for North America in 1994, the SDIC will merge with a new user-experience research arm to expand its role from designing products mostly individually to designing multi-device user-experiences.



