sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,129 Euro		-0,008
-5,84 %
WKN: A2DMAA ISIN: AU000000DRO2 Ticker-Symbol: DRH 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DRONESHIELD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
04.04.2018 | 06:58
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

DroneShield Protected the Winter Olympics

SYDNEY, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneShield Ltd (the "Company" or "DroneShield"), a leader in the emerging industry of drone security solutions, has announced that its counter-drone products were utilised for the protection of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Held between 9 and 25 February 2018, the Games featured 102 events in fifteen sports, with 2,914 athletes from 92 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) competed.

DroneShield has now received a formal confirmation from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics Organizing Committee that DroneShield's drone detection systems were successfully operated at the Olympics.

DroneShield's RFOne overlooking an Olympic venue at 2018 Olympic Winter Games (PRNewsfoto/DroneShield Limited)

Oleg Vornik, DroneShield's Managing Director and CEO, said, "It was an honour to be able to provide the PyeongChang Olympics with threat protection in the aerial domain. The use of our products at this pre-eminent event is a testament to their quality and effectiveness."

Media enquiries:
Oleg Vornik
Chief Executive Officer
Email:oleg.vornik@droneshield.com
Tel: +61 2 9995 7280

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/662486/DroneShield_protecting_Korean_Olympics.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire