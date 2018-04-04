sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

72,81 Euro		-0,17
-0,23 %
WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,69
72,88
08:29
72,57
72,73
08:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY80,88-0,76 %
MICROSOFT CORPORATION72,81-0,23 %