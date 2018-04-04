DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today announced a pair of acquisitions that will significantly advance its position as one of Microsoft's leading global independent Systems Integrator (SI) partners for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

In separate agreements, DXC Technology has acquired Sable37, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Value Added Reseller (VAR) and global independent software vendor of cloud-based industry solutions for Dynamics 365 and eBECS, an award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner delivering total Microsoft business solutions and managed services that help customers digitally transform their business.

Beginning this month, Sable37 and eBECS will be combined with DXC's Eclipse practice to enhance DXC's industry leadership and adding scale to its digital transformation strategy. The combination of DXC Eclipse with Sable37 and eBECS will enable DXC to significantly expand its Dynamics 365 cloud capabilities across the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Canada.

"The acquisitions of eBECS and Sable37 will enhance our ability to address client needs and add significant value to DXC's Eclipse global business. It allows DXC to expand and enhance its cloud-first business with software, services, systems integration and cloud offerings particularly in financial services, retail, manufacturing and public sector verticals," said Troy Richardson, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, DXC Technology.

The additions of Sable37 and eBECS represent a key part of DXC Eclipse's strategy to lead the Microsoft partner marketplace, accelerate the digital transformation journey for DXC's Microsoft clients, and extend the organization's cloud-based industry offerings globally.

Hayden Stafford, vice president, Worldwide Business Applications, Microsoft Corp. said, "Microsoft customers are looking for a trusted partner to help accelerate their digital transformation journeys and empower them to seize the opportunities ahead. The expansion of DXC's Microsoft practice is another great step forward in our global collaboration and consolidates DXC's position as a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gold partner."

"Microsoft's global collaboration with DXC is going from strength to strength. DXC's ongoing commitment to helping our customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys consolidates DXC's leading position as a Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner in the region," said Michel van der Bel, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Europe, Middle-East, Africa.

By combining two complementary businesses we are uniquely positioned to offer unparalleled service, innovation and opportunity for customers, partners and employees. As we transform, I look forward to building upon our joint legacy of performance; bringing together the best of both companies under DXC Eclipse," said Martin Wildsmith, managing director, Sable37.

"This is a truly exciting time for our customers, our team of professionals, and the Microsoft community in our regions," stated Kevin Hall, chief executive officer, eBECS. "DXC's maturity as a global systems integrator and respected Microsoft partner is an ideal fit for eBECS. Being part of DXC means having the strength and certainty of a long-term business partner with the global infrastructure, high-caliber resources and experience to allow us to truly lead our customers on their digital transformation journeys."

DXC Eclipse is one of the largest, independent Microsoft Dynamics systems integrators in the world delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365, ERP, CRM, business process, analytics, and collaboration solutions on premises and in the cloud. DXC Eclipse has helped over 4,000 active customers achieve successful digital transformation projects using the full suite of Microsoft technologies and applications. DXC Eclipse successfully operates across a large geographic span in the in North America (U.S. and Canada), Pacific (Australia, New Zealand and Fiji) and the UK, Ireland, Israel, Middle East Africa. It is a leading Microsoft partner in these regions with over 2,450 Microsoft Dynamics resources worldwide.

Quotes for ANZ Region

Seelan Nayagam, managing director, DXC Technology in Australia New Zealand

"The acquisition of Sable37 consolidates DXC's position as a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 independent software integrator in the Australia and New Zealand region. Sable37 will grow DXC Eclipse's global business and allow DXC to expand its cloud-first business with software, services and cloud offerings, particularly in the home builder, retail, manufacturing and distribution industry verticals."

Steven Worrall, managing director, Microsoft Australia

"Microsoft customers are looking for a trusted partner to help accelerate their digital transformation journeys and empower them to seize the opportunities ahead. The expansion of DXC's Microsoft practice is another great step forward in our global partnership and consolidates DXC's position as a leading Microsoft Dynamics Gold partner."

Quotes UKIIMEA Region

Maruf Majed, managing director, DXC Technology's UK, Ireland, Israel, Middle East and Africa

"This acquisition supports DXC's global Microsoft practice strategy to strengthen capabilities across key geographies, enable global deals and the sharing of IP, solutions, and resources to drive efficiencies and business synergies."

Joe Macri, vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft UK

"Our customers are looking for a trusted partner to help drive and deliver their digital transformation. This acquisition by DXC strengthens further the skills and capabilities of their Microsoft Dynamics practice and places them as a leading Microsoft Dynamics Gold partner globally."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, serving nearly 6,000 private and public-sector clients from a diverse array of industries across 70 countries. The company's technology independence, global talent and extensive partner network deliver transformative digital offerings and solutions that help clients harness the power of innovation to thrive on change. DXC Technology is recognized among the best corporate citizens globally. For more information, visit dxc.technology.

About Sable37

Headquartered inMelbourne, Australia; Sable37 was founded in 2004 and has grown rapidly through their reputation for working with customers as a true partner; delivering business-improving software and services and specialises in cloud-based Industry Solutions, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365. The company also sells proprietary software built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform in key strategic vertical markets including homebuilding, land development, retail, distribution and manufacturing with 15 partners around the world that sell Sable37 IP to customers implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365. Sable37 has 225 employees and successfully operates across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, India and Middle East.

About eBECS

eBECS is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner delivering Total Microsoft Business Solutions and Managed Services that help customers digitally transform their businesses, cut complexity and cost, improve customer service and drive growth. eBECS delivers tailored, industry-focused Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions for Finance and Operations (AX and NAV ERP), Sales, Marketing, Customer Service (CRM), Field Service, Project Service Automation, Talent, Analytics, BI and IoT - on-premises or in the Microsoft Azure intelligent cloud. With headquarters in England, eBECS has operations across the United Kingdom & Ireland, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and North America (US and Canada).

