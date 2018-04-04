2018 Middle East Edition Of Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky- The Success And Leadership Summit For Women Announces Final Speakers

COCA-COLA, PEPSICO, COTY INC., PROCTER & GAMBLE AND FINE HYGIENIC HOLDING TAKE THE LEAD.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --House of Rose Professional (HORP) Pte. Ltd. today announced that Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Coty Inc. and Fine Hygienic Holding would lead the team of C suite speakers sharing their best practices for success at the 2018 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky- the success and leadership summit for women/b>, to be held on April 11, 2018 at the Oberoi in Dubai, UAE.

The 2018 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the skyis a one day forum of keynote addresses, panel discussions and mentoring sessions focused on topics such as The future of work and leadership in the Middle East; gender diversity best practices from the world's most successful companies; winning in a man's world; having it all: balancing the roles of family-member, professional and contributor to society while creating your own career success; taking action: from strategy to execution, getting things done!

The speakers for the day include Max Amen, General Manager, Coty Professional Beauty, Asia Distributor Markets, Middle East and Africa; Dr. Dalya al Muthanna, President and CEO of GE Gulf; James Michael Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer, Fine Hygienic Holding; Bakr Darwish, Gulf HR Associate Director and Arabian Peninsula Talent Leader for Procter & Gamble; Carrie Niggli, Senior Director of Customer Development for Middle East and North Africa, The Coca-Cola Company; Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Senior Vice President - Technology for Oracle, Middle East and Africa; Mannu Bhatia, Sr. Vice President & CFO - Middle East & North Africa Region at PepsiCo; Sanjiv Kakkar,Executive Vice President MENA, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, Unilever; Sheena Ganesh, Global Controller, Shell Business Operations, Country Controller - UAE, KSA; Shahzeb Mahmood,Regional Director and GM for MENAP, Reckitt Benckiser; Mariam Farag, Head of CSR at MBC Group; Anthony A. Rose,Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional; Jia Gay,Group Human Resources Director, Middle East and North Africa, The Coca-Cola Company; Ada Perniceni, Partner, AT Kearney Middle East; Reem Alsalem, Humanitarian and Refugee Issues Consultant (formerly with UNHCR); David Denman, Chief Operating Officer, Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla; Moosa AL-Moosa, President UAE & Finance Director India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey (IMEAT), Dow; Alizeh Iqbal Haider,Ex-member of Parliament, Barrister at Law, Human Rights activist; Noha Hefny, Communication and Social Impact Consultant, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Sarah's Foundation for Social Development; Banali Malhotra,Director, Marketing, RAKBANK; Jules Lewis, Adventurer, Author and Leadership Coach; Molly Peck, CMO, General Motors Middle East; Joanne Marques, Vice President, Government Relations - Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) at Visa; Zoe Cousens, Independent Investment Consultant and Delel Chaabouni, CIO -Middle East & Africa at PepsiCo.

Break the ceiling, touch the skyenables leaders attending the summit to learn, network and achieve and supports the advancement of women to higher levels of leadership. Participating Companies can enable gender diversity within their organizations and enhance the leadership skills of their women leaders at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs. Over 2450 leaders from 200 Organizations have been trained at the summit in the last two plus years. For the Middle East, it offers a unique opportunity for Companies to support their women leaders and learn best practices for success from the world's best companies.

AMCHAM Abu Dhabi, Food Industry Asia and French Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates are supporting as key Industry Partners for the 2018 Middle East Edition of the summit. Coca-Cola is a World sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky PepsiCo is a Platinum sponsor for the 2018 Middle East Edition and Procter & Gamble, Coty Inc. and Fine Hygienic Holding are Gold sponsorsfor the 2018 Middle East Edition.

James Michael Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer, Fine Hygienic Holding commented, "The opportunity to make a tangible difference to business via gender diversity in the Middle East is enormous and we are delighted to be a Gold sponsor of the Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the skyand lead the discussion right here in Dubai. We value gender diversity greatly and believe we can share our own best practices and learn a lot at this forum from other successful companies as well."

Theresa Weber, Executive Director, AmCham Abu Dhabi commented, "AmCham Abu Dhabi has always been a strong supporter of gender diversity. Our Women in Business Committee's mission is to empower women to be leaders in their fields, and to promote their participation in business. AmCham Abu Dhabi is glad to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Skyand support gender diversity which is a key business priority for the Middle East region and for our corporate members."

Max Amen, General Manager, Coty Professional Beauty, in charge of Asia Distributor Markets, Middle East and Africa, shared, "Women are our core consumers. We are honored to have the opportunity to not only serve women as our consumers but also play a role in supporting women leadership on our business as well. The opportunity to partner with Break the ceiling touch the skyis representing this commitment to gender diversity and its positive impact."

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professionaland best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit:

"The 2018 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky/b> is a unique opportunity for Companies in the Middle East to support gender diversity, learn and share best practices for success, grow their women leaders and benefit from the proven positive impact on business return on investment (ROI), innovation and social impact. Every organization that believes in gender diversity should be at this forum."

The 2018 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky- the success and leadership summit for women is part of the 2018 World Tour of the summit to Australia (completed Mar 13, 2018), India (May 8, 2018), Singapore (Sept. 10, 2018), Europe (Oct 2018) and USA (Nov 2018). To register for the 2018 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the skyplease visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. Is the owner of Break the ceiling touch the sky/b> and is based in Singapore and operates across three segments -People, Public Relations and Publishing.

