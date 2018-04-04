Braun Reveals England Footballer Eric Dier as its New Ambassador, Encouraging Men to Demand Style And Substance

LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Braun is delighted to announce the appointment of Eric Dier, Tottenham Hotspur and England footballer, as its new Global Brand Ambassador. The cross media campaign coincides with the launch of the new Braun Multi-grooming Kit (MGK3045), the latest addition to the Braun grooming range which affords men the best in both style and substance.

With the world at their fingertips, men have more options and information than ever before; and that means that they've come to expect so much more from the brands they love: the bar has been raised.

In all aspect of life men, have come to expect more than style, they seek results, in everything from choosing the most consistent footballer as their favourite player or grooming products that offer up to 100% precision. That's why Braun has partnered with Eric Dier, to encourage men to demand more, and invite them to choose both style and substance from their grooming regime.

The brand's commitment to all round excellence and consistency makes Dier a perfect ambassador for the campaign. Time and again, Eric has proven both his style and substance on the pitch, and as a result is known as a truly versatile player, switching effortlessly between midfield and defence in any given match, he sees no reason to compromise, and nor should you.

Eric Dier said, "You can see from my playing style that I don't believe in compromising on substance or style, and that's something I'm proud of. It's true for my attitude off the pitch too, which is why I'm pleased to be working with Braun on the launch of the new Multi-Grooming Kit. Each of its seven different functions is as good as the next, so however I'm styling or re-styling I know I can rely on it to make me look my best in next to no time."

With excellent performance at the heart of every product, Braun creates industry-leading grooming tools that combine state of the art technology with sleek, changing room-approved designs. The new Braun Multi-grooming Kit (MGK3045) is the brand's most versatile product yet,

Zbyszek Kalenik of Braun said: "As one of the best footballers in the world today, we couldn't be happier about Eric's new appointment to Global Brand Ambassador. With his unfaltering dedication to the game, Eric represents the consistent performance that is key to the ethos of the Braun grooming range. We can't wait to begin working with him."

Eric Dier plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the English national team. A versatile defensive player, he is also often deployed as a defensive midfielder, a centre back and a right back. Born in Cheltenham, he moved to the Algarve in Portugal at seven, and then to Lisbon in 2010 before returning to the UK where he became one of the country's most successful and well-respected team players.

From the catwalk to the street, regardless of your style, the Braun Multi Grooming Kit MGK3045 will help you to create defined looks that are unique to you. Thanks to the smart clipper combs, you'll have the precision and control you need to perform seven different jobs effortlessly. Two fixed combs provide 13 length settings in 2mm steps to achieve a precise look time after time, while the smart hair clipper is adjustable to suit your look. Lifetime lasting sharp blades, 60 minutes of charge, and a fully washable body make it the perfect grooming partner.

Braun, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble founded in Germany in 1921, develops and manufactures a wide variety of small domestic appliances that marry technical innovation, reliable quality and distinctive design. These range from electric shavers to beauty products. Braun products enjoy worldwide distribution. Please visit http://www.braun.com for the latest news and in-depth information about the Braun brand.

P&G serves nearly five billion people around the world with its brands. The Company has one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always Ambi Pur Ariel Bounty Charmin Crest Dawn Downy Duracell Fairy Febreze Gain Gillette Head & Shoulders Lenor Olay Oral-B Pampers Pantene SK-II Tide Vicks Wellaand Whisper The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and in-depth information about P&G and its brands.

