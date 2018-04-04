Blockchain Industries, Inc.: Blockchain Industries Appoints Rayne Steinberg As Chief Financial Officer

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / Blockchain Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BCII) today announced it has appointed Rayne Steinberg as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Steinberg is co-founder of WisdomTree Investments, Inc., an exchange-traded fund and exchange-traded product sponsor and asset manager. At WisdomTree, Steinberg developed the systems and sales team responsible for raising $50 billion in assets under management among a full spectrum of asset classes, including equities, currencies, fixed income, commodities, and alternative strategies.

"Rayne has extensive operational and strategic experience in the financial world," said Patrick Moynihan, CEO of Blockchain Industries. "With his assistance, we will be able to further expand our global reach as we continue to build a diversified portfolio of assets in the blockchain environment. He will be a superb addition to our leadership team."

"Blockchain Industries is opening up access to the blockchain ecosystem in the most compliant fashion with institutional-quality products," said Steinberg. "I am thrilled to join the team and look forward to helping the company capitalize on the many opportunities we have in front of us."



Steinberg holds a Bachelor of Science in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Blockchain Industries, Inc.

Blockchain Industries, Inc. is an investment and advisory firm focused on distributed ledger technology and digital assets. The company's primary branches of business are investment services, media & education, and technology consulting. They provide a wide range of financial services, including fund management, capital investment, and highly strategic asset allocation, to a diversified client base. They have established a leading brand in the market through their marquee conference series, Blockchain Unbound (Puerto Rico, Tokyo, Switzerland). Their technology consulting branch centers on development services and digital asset placement. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with satellite offices in New York, Puerto Rico, and Tokyo.

For more information on Blockchain Industries, visit http://www.blockchainind.com.

