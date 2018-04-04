Wirecard and Crédit Agricole Payment Services Sign a Next Generation Digital Payment Partnership Agreement

MUNICH and PARIS, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard and Crédit Agricole Payment Services together launch innovative digital payment services in France and other European countries

Both market leaders are shaping the future of digital commerce together

Crédit Agricole Payment Services (CAPS), a fully-owned subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, and Wirecard, one of the leading companies in digital financial technology, have signed a comprehensive contract to start their next generation digital partnership in payment services. After first starting into initial negotiations in December 2017, the parties are now defining the next steps to achieve state-of-the-art multichannel solutions.

CAPS and Wirecard will provide new e-commerce payment acceptance and acquiring services, available at the beginning of 2019. This partnership will also reinforce the development of mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) and other Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions for fast and easy payments in line with new uses and consumer purchasing journeys. In addition to new customer acquisitions, CAPS will offer its existing clients the possibility to combine their existing POS solutions with online and mobile offerings, so that their consumers benefit from an integrated digitalized solution.

This partnership will also support the international development of large customers by providing a centralized platform for acceptance and acquiring processing capabilities in Europe.

Bertrand Chevallier, CEO of Crédit Agricole Payment Services, says: "We are delighted to announce the agreement with Wirecard, one of the most innovative providers of digital financial technology. This will bring our leadership in payment solutions to the next level. By capitalizing on the respective strengths of Crédit Agricole Payment Services and Wirecard, this partnership will enable both companies to grow in a rapidly changing market."

Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard, adds: "Crédit Agricole Group is a leader in the payment market in France. We are proud to provide Crédit Agricole Payment Services with our digital ecosystem of multichannel solutions and value-added services - all through one platform. Today, it is essential to offer businesses and consumers a smooth digital payment experience and we are looking forward to shaping the future of digital commerce together across Europe."

With a 30% market share and over 40 years of experience, Crédit Agricole Payment Services is a leader in France on the payment market and supports the Groups' development in a business which is at the center of the Universal customer-focused banking model. The company processes over 10 billion transactions per year and issued 19 million cards in 2017.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About Crédit Agricole Payment Services:

Credit Agricole Payment Services is France's leading provider of payment solutions with a market share of almost 30% and more than 10 billion transactions processed in 2017. Credit Agricole Payment Services offer a complete payment expertise, combining ease of use and security.

