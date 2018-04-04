

JONA (dpa-AFX) - LafargeHolcim Ltd. (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) announced that Thomas Schmidheiny has taken the decision not to stand for re-election at the company's upcoming AGM. He will remain one of the Group's main shareholders. The Board of LafargeHolcim has decided to name Thomas Schmidheiny Honorary Chairman of the Group.



Also, Bertrand Collomb will not to stand for re-election at upcoming Annual General Meeting, in order to follow a customary age limit of 75 years.



All other current members of the Board will be proposed for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. With the election of the nominees, the Board would consist of 10 members.



