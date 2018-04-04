

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) confirmed that negotiations are still ongoing in respect of a minority investment by SoftBank in Swiss Re, and is currently expected not to exceed 10% of Swiss Re's share capital. The two companies are also exploring areas of potential strategic cooperation. Swiss Re reiterated that its capital position remains very strong and the issuance of new capital is not under consideration.



In February 2018, Swiss Re announced it had entered into preliminary discussions with SoftBank regarding a potential partnership and minority investment.



