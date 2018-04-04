POXEL SA (Euronext POXEL FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference. The conference is being held on April 8-10th at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Poxel will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, April 10th at 9:50-10:15 AM CEST in Salon Atlantique-Meridional (2nd Floor) and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. To access the webcast, please visit the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw2/poxel.pa/. The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Poxel SA

Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). We have successfully completed the Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S., EU and Japan. Together, with our partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, we are conducting the Phase 3 TIMES program for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan.Our partnerRoivant Sciences will be responsible for Imeglimin's development and commercialization in countries outside of Poxel's partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the U.S. and Europe. Our second program, PXL770, a first in class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is in Phase 1 and we plan on developing it for the treatment of NASH. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxelpharma.com)

