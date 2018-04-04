SpareBank 1 SMN: CONTEMPLATING ISSUING AT1 CAPITAL

SpareBank 1 SMN («the Bank») has mandated SpareBank 1 Markets and Swedbank Norge as

arrangers for one or more potential Additonal Tier 1 (AT1) bonds.

The AT1 bonds will be perpetual with first call option for the Bank

minimum five (5) years from the settlement date, subject to approval from

Finanstilsynet.

Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance MING65 (ISIN:

NO0010682313) and MING68 (NO0010692494). The Bank will in conjunction with the

bond issue consider buy-backs in these bonds. SpareBank 1 SMN has called MING65 per 20 June 2018. MING68 is callable per 7 November 2018.

The new issue, the buy-back and the redemption of MING65 and MING68 is approved

by Finanstilsynet and the Supervisory Board of the Bank.

Contact persons

SpareBank 1 SMN:

Dep. Head of Treasury Per Egil Aamo, tlf: 73 58 64 66

SpareBank 1 Markets:

Christian Rambjør, tlf: 24 13 37 58

Swedbank Norge:

Terje Fronth-Pedersen, tlf: 23 11 62 67

