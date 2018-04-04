DNO ASA: DNO Announces Acquisition of Minority Shareholding in Faroe Petroleum

Oslo, 4 April 2018 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that it has agreed to acquire 15.37 percent of the share capital of Faroe Petroleum plc from Delek Group Ltd.

The acquisition covers all Faroe Petroleum ordinary shares held by Delek, totaling 56,355,825, at a price of GBP 1.25 per share for an aggregate purchase price of GBP 70,444,781.

DNO re-entered the North Sea upstream sector in 2017 through the acquisition of Origo Exploration Holding AS after a six-year hiatus during which the Company built a successful Middle East presence anchored by the DNO-operated flagship Tawke field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Following Norway's latest Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) 2017 licensing round, DNO holds interests in 19 exploration licenses offshore Norway and the United Kingdom. In addition to its direct stake in these licenses, the Company has disclosed that it will pursue additional strategic investments and partnerships with established North Sea players. DNO has a long history of strategic shareholdings in oil and gas companies such as Det norske oljeselskap ASA, Rocksource ASA and RAK Petroleum plc.

DNO now has decided to build a long term strategic shareholding in Faroe Petroleum and to support Faroe Petroleum management's growth focused North Sea strategy.

Faroe Petroleum is an independent oil and gas company listed on the UK's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) since 2003 and focused on exploration, appraisal and production activities in Norway and the United Kingdom. At year-end 2017, Faroe Petroleum has stated 2P reserves of 97.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) and 2C resources of 78.6 MMboe; 2017 daily production averaged 14,300 boe.

At year-end 2017, on a Company Working Interest (CWI) basis, DNO's 2P reserves stood at 384.1 MMboe and 2C resources at 98.9 MMboe, with 2017 daily average CWI production of 73,700 boe.

Lambert Energy Advisory Ltd and Pareto Securities AS have acted as advisors to DNO in connection with the acquisition.

--

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no (mailto:media@dno.no)

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no (mailto:investor.relations@dno.no)

Tel: +47 911 57 197

--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, Oman, Somaliland, Tunisia, the United Kingdom and Yemen.

--

