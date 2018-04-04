The share capital of the following share will be reduced in the Nasdaq Copenhagen's systems as per 5 April 2018.



ISIN IS0000000040 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Össur hf. ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 437,162,725 shares (ISK 437,162,725) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,354,662 shares (ISK 6,354,662) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 430,808,063 shares (ISK 430,808,063) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: ISK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: OSSR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 68620 -----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=671945