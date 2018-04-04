Lottery.com Partners with CashBet to Power Multibillion Dollar Social Impact Raffles

OAKLAND, Calif., April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CashBet (https://www.cashbet.com/ (https://www.cashbet.com/)), an enterprise iGaming platform provider and crypto-ready turnkey operator, has entered into a partnership with Lottery.com (https://www.lottery.com/), the industry leading mobile lottery platform, to provide a white label integration of CashBet's proprietary iGaming platform to power Lottery.com's social impact raffles. Through large-scale international raffles, Lottery.com intends to raise significant funds for charities and humanitarian efforts around the world. Central to the agreement, Lottery.com will integrate CashBet Coin, CashBet's exclusive iGaming cryptocurrency, as a payment method across its sites and apps.

The deal provides Lottery.com with CashBet's full SaaS toolkit, including a customized eWallet, marketing automation, and loyalty and bonus activation features. CashBet will also provide a comprehensive back office system including full KYC, executive dashboards, a complete work queue and ticketing system, which enables around the clock help-desk operations, content management, and advanced data analytics and reporting, all of which will streamline Lottery.com operations across both web and mobile.

Founded in 2012, CashBet is the leading mobile-first iGaming platform, supporting over 450 games. As the only crypto-casino platform licensed by the world's most reputable tier-one gaming jurisdictions, CashBet delivers an iGaming experience that is user-friendly, secure, and compliant across jurisdictions.

"It is always our goal at Lottery.com to advance the industry while maintaining the integrity of the ecosystem as a whole," said Tony DiMatteo, CEO of Lottery.com. "At the same time, payment processing is changing, and consumers are embracing the convenience of digital lotteries. Our ultimate vision is to create a global platform for lottery, social impact raffles, and other games of chance. With CashBet Coin, we'll be able to further improve the lottery experience for our customers via instant payouts, transparency, and flexibility, while we move towards international expansion."

Dr. Mike Reaves, CEO and co-founder of CashBet, has said of the news: "We are very pleased to be working with Lottery.com, a true force for social good. Their noble efforts will be backed by our advanced suite of software and back-office tools. Our technology will enhance what Lottery.com already offers its customers and allow them to create a very competitive entertainment experience, for a very good cause. Together, we intend to be a model for socially responsible online gaming."

CashBet recently announced it is developing the world's first complete crypto-ready mobile iGaming platform, powered by its own CashBet Coin cryptocurrency. NOVOMATIC's digital subsidiary, Greentube, has also committed to accepting CashBet Coin payments across its GameTwist platform. CashBet Coin has been named the official cryptocurrency of Arsenal Football Club. The Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to support this project is in the pre-sale phase and its public token sale period will run from April 10 to April 27, inclusive. To learn more or to participate in the CashBet Coin sale, please visit https://coin.cashbet.com (https://coin.cashbet.com/).

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com, is the first-ever safe, secure, and fun mobile lottery service. Lottery.com's "Tap, tap, ticket" approach to the lottery allows users to instantly play the Powerball and Mega Millions games with zero fees or commissions, and collect 100 percent of their winnings. The Lottery.com app is available on all iOS and Android devices.

Lottery.com ensures safety and security by utilizing industry-leading technology that verifies user

identity, location, and age to provide the best and most secure mobile lottery experience. For more information about Lottery.com, please visit: https://lottery.com/ (https://lottery.com/)

About CashBet

Founded in 2012, and based in California, CashBet is a leading mobile-first iGaming platform provider and turnkey operator. CashBet's platform empowers real-money, social, and skill-based gaming apps and websites worldwide. Some of the most unique, diverse and compelling games are "Powered by CashBet". By integrating CashBet's software, game developers can legally launch online gambling games without needing to be licensed. With CashBet's feature-rich platform, operators gain access to player segmentation, bonusing, campaign management, and other patent-pending features to enable a profitable iGaming operation from day one. CashBet leaders are veterans of the regulated, online gambling industry with many years of successful operation. CashBet is licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. For more information, please visit www.cashbet.com (http://www.cashbet.com/).

