

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a subdued note on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and investors awaited China's response to the latest U.S. tariffs on Chinese products worth about $50 billion focusing on high-tech items.



Beijing has immediately vowed to impose measures of the 'same strength' against U.S. goods, fueling fears that escalating trade worries could hurt global growth.



Traders also await cues from Friday's U.S. employment report as well as a slew of U.S. reports on private sector employment, service sector activity, factory orders and international trade due this week amid expectations for further monetary policy tightening.



The British Retail Consortium said earlier today that shop prices in the United Kingdom dropped 1.0 percent year-on- year in March. That followed the 0.8 percent contraction in February.



Elsewhere, the service sector in China continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed with a services PMI score of 52.3, down from 54.2 in February and missing expectations for 54.5.



Unemployment and inflation data from euro area are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed as trade tensions rose between Washington and Beijing. Gold inched higher and the dollar sagged versus the yen while oil prices fell on concerns over rising supply.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as Tesla, Amazon and other tech companies rebounded after recent sharp losses. The Dow rallied 1.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.3 percent.



European markets fell on Tuesday amid rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China and mounting pressure on big technology companies.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased half a percent as traders returned to their desks following the long Easter holiday weekend.



The German DAX dropped 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index slid 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.4 percent.



