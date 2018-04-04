CellaVision AB: Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting of CellaVision (publ)

The shareholders in CellaVision AB are hereby summoned to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on May 4, 2018 at 15.00 at CellaVision AB, Mobilvägen 12, Ideon in Lund, Sweden. Registration begins at 14:30.



The complete notice is available in Swedish only.



For more information, please contact:

Zlatko Rihter, CEO, CellaVision AB

Phone: +46 733 62 11 06 | E-mail: zlatko.rihter@cellavision.com

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products rationalize manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the mother company in Lund and by the market support organizations in the US, Canada, China, Japan, Dubai, Korea, Australia, France, Germany, Brazil and Great Britain.

In 2017 sales were SEK 309 million and sales continue to increase, with a growth target of at least 15 % per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com (http://www.cellavision.com/)

