Based on the information available for the period January-March 2018, G5 forecasts quarterly revenue of approximately SEK 372 M, which corresponds to achieving 59 per cent revenue growth compared to the same period of 2017.

Vlad Suglobov, CEO, comments: "As planned and communicated previously, we have reduced the marketing spend, which in the first quarter is expected to be around 25-27% of gross sales. As we expected, thanks to the retention and longevity of our games, and despite lower marketing spend in absolute and relative terms, our monthly revenue continued to increase and sequentially first quarter revenues are 4% higher than Q4'17. More detailed information will be available in the first quarter report to be released on May 3rd, 2018."

More information about the Company can be found on www.g5e.se/corporate.

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CET on 4 April 2018.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City, Mahjong Journey, Survivors: The Quest, The Secret Society, Pirates Pearls , and Twin Moons.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 5th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte's Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006743/en/

Contacts:

G5 Entertainment

Vlad Suglobov, CEO

investor@g5e.com

or

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO

+46 76 00 11 115