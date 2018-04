LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L, SNN) announced the appointment of Namal Nawana as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 7. Most recently, Namal was Chief Executive Officer of Alere, Inc. Namal will succeed Olivier Bohuon, who will step down from the Board on 7 May.



Prior to Alere, Namal spent more than 15 years at Johnson & Johnson, primarily in its Medical Devices & Diagnostics segment.



