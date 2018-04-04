

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Advertising giant WPP Group Plc.'s (WPP.L, WPPGY) announced Wednesday that its Board has appointed independent counsel to conduct an investigation in response to an allegation of personal misconduct against Sir Martin Sorrell, Chief Executive Officer of WPP.



The company said the investigation is ongoing. The allegations do not involve amounts which are material to WPP.



The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Board will be looking into whether longtime CEO Sorrell misused company assets.



