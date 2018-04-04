Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: DA Strategic Partnership with Gemalto 04-Apr-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 4 April 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") DA Strategic Partnership with Gemalto Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), announces that Device Authority ("DA"), the IoT security business in which Tern has a 56.8% holding, has entered into a technology partnership with Gemalto N.V. ("Gemalto"), a world leader in digital security. Together, the companies will work to achieve interoperability of DA's KeyScaler technology with Gemalto's Safenet Luna Hardware Security Module in order to establish a product which helps enterprises deliver on their IoT strategies safely and in line with compliance requirements. It will also help businesses to manage their blockchain identities and data security policies. Gemalto (operating through its subsidiary SafeNet, Inc.) and DA have committed that they will undertake a mutually agreed-upon sales and marketing programme once successful product interoperability is achieved in order to identify potential revenue opportunities for both parties. Tern CEO Al Sisto said: "We are delighted to see DA team up with another major technology player. Although it will not deliver revenues immediately, I am confident that the combined proposition will prove to be highly marketable when interoperability has been achieved. We look forward to DA progressing this technological relationship and communicating further regarding this, and other developments in general over the coming months." Enquiries Tern Plc via Redleaf Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5364 End of Announcement EQS News Service 671115 04-Apr-2018

