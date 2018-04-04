Stockholm, April 4, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Nilörngruppen AB (short name: NIL B), a small cap company within the consumer goods sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Nilörngruppen was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is the 19th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018.



Nilörngruppen's business concept is to design, manufacture and sell labels and label programs to clients in the fashion and textile industry. The company offers a complete line of branding services, from design to manufacturing, sales, logistics and service. The process includes branding identity and differentiation through design, product development, integrated logistics and other services within the supply chain. Nilörngruppen is headquartered in Borås, Sweden and operates globally. For more information, please visit www.nilorn.com.



"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is a proof of quality that will support us in our expansion with the goal of achieving our vision to become the best label company worldwide," said Claes af Wetterstedt, CEO of Nilörngruppen. "This is a milestone in our company's history."



"We welcome Nilörngruppen to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We congratulate Nilörngruppen on its successful listing, and look forward to stand by them on their continued journey on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------