

Russia's service sector growth remained strong in March despite easing to an eight-month low, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 53.7 in March from 56.5 in February. Economists had expected the index to fall to 55.8.



However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The composite output index, which covers both manufacturing and services, also declined to 53.2 in March from 55.2 in the preceding month.



New orders received by Russian service providers grew at the slowest rate in eight months, though solid overall.



The level of outstanding business contracted at the sharpest pace since April. Conversely, employment levels continued to grow in March, although the rate of job creation softened from February.



On the price front, inflationary pressures remained muted in the context of the series history despite both input price and output charge inflation accelerating.



'Reflecting apprehensions related to the stability of client demand, expectations for business activity over the coming year were the lowest for four months, though still positive overall,' Sian Jones, Economist at IHS Markit, said.



