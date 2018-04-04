The Oxford China Forum 2018 went ahead as planned starting on 3rd March 2018 and finishing on 4th March, Greenwich Time. This year the topic for the forum was "A New China".

Forming a contrast from previous years' forums, the venue of this year's Oxford China Forum was moved to the Oxford Debate Club. For the first time, this unique and well-known debating community invited scholars, writers, artists, and entrepreneurs all representing China, and held in-depth discussions on topics such as the economic transformation of modern China and developments in both the cultural and political spheres of China.

Since its establishment in 2013, the Oxford China Forum has been held three times with resounding success. By relying on Oxford's resources, we were able to link China up with the rest of the world, indirectly solve problems relating to information asymmetry, and providing a platform to rethink the country.

This year, the Oxford China Forum has deliberately added an art sub-section themed around "The Roots and Reforms of Art and Culture". It emphasises the value of Oxford University students reflecting on Chinese traditional culture as well as the future of Chinese culture and art. The forum invited well-known Chinese artists Jin Xing, Xu Bing, Tai Xiangzhou, and Jiang Shanqing to discuss Chinese culture and contemporary art in the current art scene.

According to the planner, Zhou Jiayu, the original intention of the Oxford China Forum arts sub-section was to provide young Oxford students with a means to appreciate and observe contemporary art, as well to make it their mission and responsibility to propagate Chinese culture throughout the world.

In addition to this, the forum also invited well-known writers Yan Geling and Feng Tang, entrepreneurs Yu Dong and Tao Tao, scholars and academic representatives from related fields to attempt discussing the seven sub-sections of international relations, philosophy, literary, the state of rural China, artificial intelligence technology, arts, and entrepreneurship to reconstruct a true social ecology of a modern China. This discussion was centred on the ideas of China's foreign diplomatic relations, the modern lessons provided by Confucianism, the predicament regarding the modern state of literature, problems with rural China's next generation, the future development of artificial intelligence, media relations, changes in art, entrepreneurial innovation, and other issues.

