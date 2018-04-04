

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar trimmed its early losses against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The greenback recovered to 106.62 against the yen, 1.2265 against the euro and 1.4066 against the pound, from its early lows of 106.41 and 1.2287, and a weekly low of 1.4097, respectively.



The greenback bounced off to 0.7691 against the aussie and 1.2798 against the loonie, from its previous 8-day low of 0.7717 and a multi-week low of 1.2775, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 110.00 against the yen, 1.20 against the euro, 1.39 against the pound, 0.75 against the aussie and 1.30 against the loonie.



