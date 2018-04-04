The partnership enables companies to protect data and digital identities across endpoint devices, gateways and clouds

Device Authority, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced an integration partnership with Gemalto, the global leader in digital security that will simplify 'security by design' implementations for a trusted IoT ecosystem. By joining forces, the two companies are making it easier for manufacturers, enterprises and service providers to build strong security into their IoT devices from the very beginning.

Increasingly, enterprises are pivoting towards IoT strategies and cloud based business models, which require robust solutions to meet their customer security and compliance requirements. Data security and privacy, which are rapidly becoming an enterprise challenge, are exceptionally important to enterprise IoT use cases. To address the challenge, Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) need to be able to extend proven enterprise data security technology to IoT devices, which requires integrations with IoT-friendly IAM solutions and data protection systems.

The interoperability between Gemalto's SafeNet data protection solutions and Device Authority's KeyScaler helps companies maximize their existing investments in hardware security modules (HSMs) or other data security technology. They can leverage these to improve overall security, while also expanding functionality to manage blockchain identities and data security policies across any IoT deployment.

"Device Authority's KeyScaler technology is using Gemalto's SafeNet Luna HSM to enable customers to achieve their IoT strategy and ultimately increase the pace of IoT adoption," said Todd Moore, Senior Vice President of Encryption Products at Gemalto. "As the IoT enterprise industry continues to grow and migrate to cloud first technologies, Gemalto is also bringing to the partnership the new SafeNet Data Protection On Demand solution."

"Gemalto provides a unique experience in digital security which continues to generate value for businesses by protecting identities and data wherever they are. They understand the evolving business models and via this integration, enable their HSM customers wishing to use KeyScaler to be IoT- and blockchain-ready," said Darron Antill, CEO of Device Authority.

The partnership between Device Authority and Gemalto consists of:

Device Authority's KeyScaler integrates with Gemalto's Safenet Luna Hardware Security Module (HSM) and SafeNet KeySecure for automated PKI certificate provisioning, high-assurance device authentication and managed end-to-end encryption at IoT scale.

By utilizing SafeNet KeySecure, Device Authority's KeyScaler can extend encryption to IoT data, so organizations benefit from flexible options for secure and centralized key management, whether in physical, virtualized infrastructure, and public cloud environments.

Additionally, Device Authority's integration with Gemalto's SafeNet Data Protection On Demand solution will give customers options when migrating operations to the cloud and/or through a managed services model.

