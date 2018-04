Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge

BELLEVUE, Washington, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Expedia Group publicly confirms that its leisure and corporate customers in all European markets (including the UK and Switzerland) will not be charged the Distribution Surcharge levied on Air France (AF), KLM (KL) and Hop! (A5) flights sourced through global distribution systems (GDS) that went into effect on April 1, 2018.

This agreement saves Expedia, ebookers and Egencia clients €11 one way or €22 roundtrip when booking flights on AF, KL or A5. In addition, Expedia Group and Air France KLM, along with its selected GDS partners, have committed to collaborate on the integration of new distribution capabilities (NDC) - a technology standard developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

