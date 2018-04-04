Hiring Employers Value Experience Over Education When Employing Graduates, According to New Research by WinkBall

LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Almost two thirds of hiring employers believe experience is the most important asset when recruiting

Over two thirds of employers believe people looking for work put too much emphasis on qualifications and not enough emphasis on experience

A third of employers believe soft skills such as initiative and motivation are more important than hard skills such as maths and English

Personality and confidence also topped the list of attributes on employers list

Hiring employers prefer experience over education when employing graduates, according to new research revealed today.

New figures released today show that almost two thirds (69%) of hiring employers believe experience is the most important asset when recruiting with 72% of employers also admitting that too much emphasis is placed on qualifications and not enough on experience.

The research, by video news reporter networkwinkball.com, also reveals that over a third of employers believe soft skills such as initiative and motivation are more important than hard skills such as maths and English.

The results come at a time when many employers state that a degree just isn't enough to land a desirable job after university or college with the findings supporting this. Personality and confidence top the list of preferred attributes from employers across the UK.

The research goes on to reveal that although over half of employers believe that hard skills such as qualifications and softer skills such as initiative and motivation are equally important, only 15% of employers believe hard skills are valuable on their own.

Dr James Ohene-Djan, co founder ofwinkball.comand senior lecturer at Goldsmiths, University of London, says: "Although we know education is important, we have found that there is nothing more valuable than gaining experience when striving for a successful career after university. Qualifications will always have their place but its important to think about the benefits that real life experience in your chosen field can give you, alongside your education. Employers are looking for initiative as well as good grades and want to see evidence of a real passion in the field. It is clear that gaining real life experience is needed to set you apart from the others."

List of attributes employers are looking for when recruiting:

Experience Personality Confidence Qualifications Common Sense Flexibility Motivation Track Record Passion Organisational skills

