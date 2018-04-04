sprite-preloader
Cargotec Corporation: SVP Communications and IR Leena Lie to leave Cargotec

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 APRIL 2018 AT 10.00 AM (EEST)
SVP Communications and IR Leena Lie to leave Cargotec
Leena Lie, Cargotec's Senior Vice President, Communications and IR, will leave Cargotec to join Huhtamäki Oyj as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, and member of the Global Executive Team.
"I want to thank Leena for her contribution in building Cargotec's communications and investor relations function to the next level. I wish her best of success in her new role," says Mika Vehviläinen, CEO of Cargotec.
Leena Lie will continue in her current position and as a member of Cargotec's Extended Executive Board latest until the end of September, 2018. The process for finding her successor has been started.
For further information, please contact:
Pia Friberg, Director, Corporate Communications, tel. +358 20 777 4000, pia.friberg@cargotec.com
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)