Cargotec Corporation: SVP Communications and IR Leena Lie to leave Cargotec

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 APRIL 2018 AT 10.00 AM (EEST)

SVP Communications and IR Leena Lie to leave Cargotec

Leena Lie, Cargotec's Senior Vice President, Communications and IR, will leave Cargotec to join Huhtamäki Oyj as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, and member of the Global Executive Team.

"I want to thank Leena for her contribution in building Cargotec's communications and investor relations function to the next level. I wish her best of success in her new role," says Mika Vehviläinen, CEO of Cargotec.

Leena Lie will continue in her current position and as a member of Cargotec's Extended Executive Board latest until the end of September, 2018. The process for finding her successor has been started.

