BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Group (EXPE), one of world's largest travel platforms, confirmed that its leisure and corporate customers in all European markets (including the UK and Switzerland) will not be charged the Distribution Surcharge levied on Air France, KLM and Hop! flights.



The agreement saves Expedia, ebookers and Egencia clients 11 euros one way or 22 euros roundtrip when booking flights on AF, KL or A5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX