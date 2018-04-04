Duco, the data engineering technology company, today announced that Mireille Dyrberg has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer, assuming responsibility for customer success, all administrative functions, finance and legal. Mireille joins from NEX Group's TriOptima, where she was Chief Operating Officer and previously CEO of EMEA. The appointment follows a recent $28m funding round for Duco.

Christian Nentwich, Duco CEO, said, "Mireille brings deep industry knowledge and a reputation for execution to Duco at a time when the company is scaling rapidly and globally. She adds significant capital markets technology and strategy experience to the management team, strengthening our approach to building a global presence in financial services."

Peter Sobiloff, Managing Director at Insight Venture Partners and Duco board member, added, "Mireille joins Duco at an integral point in the company's evolution. Her leadership and expertise will be a key asset in driving continued growth and creating more opportunity to accelerate the delivery of new solutions and capabilities."

About Mireille Dyrberg

Mireille Dyrberg is Duco's Chief Operating Officer. She was previously Chief Operating Officer of TriOptima, a post-trade services firm providing trade reconciliation, portfolio compression and margin services. Earlier in her career, Mireille was the Global Business Manager for Rates at Dresdner Kleinwort, before which she held a series of Operations leadership roles both in London and Frankfurt. Mireille is consistently ranked among the most influential women in finance in the UK.

About Duco

Duco provides self-service data engineering in the cloud. We empower users to normalize, validate and reconcile any type of data on demand. New clients are live in 24 hours, with results in 7 days and tangible business value in 30 days. Our customers include international banks, brokers, exchanges, asset managers, hedge funds, administrators, service providers and corporates. Headquartered in London, with offices in New York and Luxembourg, Duco serves clients throughout Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. For more information go to http://du.co

