On request of Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ), company registration number 556825-4741, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from April 10, 2018. The decision is conditional upon that Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) can meet the requirements regarding liquidity. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier.



The company has 27,619,986 shares (2,500,000 A-shares and 25,119,986 B-shares) as per today's date.[1]



Short Name: STEF B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 25,119,986 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0006543344 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 80255 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 66,365 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 8000 Financials ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 8600 Real Estate -----------------------------------



[1] See prospectus page 98 (Sw. version)