

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank (DB) announced its Supervisory Board will submit a proposal to the AGM for four new representatives of the shareholders to be elected to the Supervisory Board. Nominated are Mayree Clark, John Thain and Michele Trogni. As already announced in March 2017, Norbert Winkeljohann will also be proposed as a new member of the Supervisory Board. The new members will succeed Dina Dublon, Louise Parent, Henning Kagermann and Johannes Teyssen, whose terms of office expire as scheduled.



John Thain is currently a member of the board of directors of Uber Technologies, among other mandates. During his career he served as CEO of CIT Group, Merrill Lynch and the New York Stock Exchange. Before that, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs. Mayree Clark is founder and Managing Partner of Eachwin Capital. Clark spent 24 years with Morgan Stanley.



The Supervisory Board has also nominated Gerd Alexander Schütz for re-election. Schütz was initially elected to the Supervisory Board for one year by the 2017 Annual General Meeting. He is now to be elected for another five years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX