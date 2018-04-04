Baiyue Culture Creative held "Butterfly - 2018" Press Conference

HANGZHOU, China, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 27th,a media conference entitled"Butterfly - 2018" was held on the bank of West Lake in Hangzhou.

The participants of the conference included the officials from the Propaganda Department and the Department of Culture of Zhejiang Province,XU Jiang, a famous painter,andZHANG Kangkang, a famous writer. This was an important matter for the cultural industry in Zhejiang -- it was also a great event for the art and literary societies.

The main subject of the conferencewas the newly established Baiyue Culture Creative, whose chairman is a famous Yue Opera performing artist, Mao Weitao, whopreformedEurope in 2016 in bothCoriolanus and Du Li Niang.

One of Baiyue's primary management projectsinvolve the China Yue Theatre complex with itsinspiration drawn from a butterfly. Baiyue has been founded to help Yue Opera (the second most popular traditional opera after Peking Opera) and the Zhejiang Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe to explore a new development model. Jack Ma, the president of Alibaba and SONG Weiping, the Chairman of Greentown Group, are both from Shengzhou (the birth place of Yue Opera). Due to their love for the culture and music in their hometown, they invested in this company. Under their leadership, many more Zhejiang entrepreneurs will join this fusion between business and culture and contribute their own wisdom and effort.

The company also produces its own plays and develops the theatre landscape through international collaboration. Big Fish the musical debut in London at the end of 2017 was one of Baiyue's co-producing adventures with the Ambassador Theatre Group.Baiyue is collaborating with National Theatre of Great Britain on a new project.

