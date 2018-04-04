-Finding based on InMoment's annual study of consumer vs. brand attitudes regarding what matters most in customer experience (CX)

Cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence leader InMoment published its annual study of UK CX trends, which surveys both brands and consumers to determine where they are aligned on their customer experience priorities, as well as areas of disconnect.

The study surfaced five key findings that speak to what consumers want from brands today, and where brands are succeeding and failing in meeting those expectations. An overarching theme found in the research was the power of memorable experiences, including which elements transform a fleeting moment into a memory that stays and inspires action - both for the positive and negative.

The five top findings include:

Purpose-driven brands shine : UK customers demand more than just an exciting experience. They want to shop with socially responsible brands that positively impact the world by supporting common causes.

: UK customers demand more than just an exciting experience. They want to shop with socially responsible brands that positively impact the world by supporting common causes. Flashy tech doesn't always impress : Brands may be overinvesting in the latest tech and other capabilities that simply don't mean much to customers. There are opportunities for brands to prioritise what actually creates memorable experiences.

: Brands may be overinvesting in the latest tech and other capabilities that simply don't mean much to customers. There are opportunities for brands to prioritise what actually creates memorable experiences. Human interaction seals the deal : The impact of staff can't be understated in fact, it's often what makes or break the customer experience. Brands need to invest in their staff's contribution or risk losing customers.

: The impact of staff can't be understated in fact, it's often what makes or break the customer experience. Brands need to invest in their staff's contribution or risk losing customers. The creepy factor creeps higher : Personalisation strategies can make experiences more unique and exciting for customers unless they go too far. Brands need to learn to walk a fine line between creepy and cared for when designing more individualised experiences. This is an especially relevant point with GDPR regulations just weeks away from being actively enforced.

: Personalisation strategies can make experiences more unique and exciting for customers unless they go too far. Brands need to learn to walk a fine line between creepy and cared for when designing more individualised experiences. This is an especially relevant point with GDPR regulations just weeks away from being actively enforced. Emotions make memories: Good and bad lasting experiences have something in common: strong emotional components. Brands underestimate their ability to both delight and anger customers in their interaction and drive decisive action.

InMoment, the leader in customer experience (CX) intelligence, arms enterprises with compelling insights to fuel high-value action and relationships with both customers and employees. The company's industry-leading Customer Feedback Management platform, the CX Intelligence Cloud, leverages a proprietary, AI-based analytics engine to power a full suite of Voice of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE) and Employee Experience technologies. InMoment provides innovative solutions and related support services to more than 400 leading brands across 95 countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.

