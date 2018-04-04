Six Additional Leading Global Banks to Accept Orders over Ipreo's Investor Access

Firm reports record order flow surpassing 2017 inQ1 2018

NEW YORKand LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipreo, a leading global provider of workflow solutions and market intelligence to financial services and corporate professionals, announces several leading investment banks going live with the ability to receive primary market orders through Investor Access.

In Q1 2018, Commerzbank, Unicredit, NatWest Markets, UBS, ABN AMRO and Natixis joined the growing list of banks to be fully enabled to receive electronic orders from 160+ buy-side firms on the platform. Ipreo also reports ending Q1 2018 with over 2,000 orders submitted on the platform, surpassing the order totality of 2017 and demonstrating a compelling escalation of adoption and usage. With recent bank additions, there are currently 33 banks publishing deals over Investor Access, tripling the number of banks since launch in 2017 and resulting in coverage of over 90% of Euro-denominated deals and significant coverage of the Sterling and Asia markets during the first quarter.

"The increasing support we've seen for Investor Access on all sides of the new-issue market has been incredible," said Bill Sherman, EVP and Head of the Global Markets Group for Ipreo. "The growth of this initiative can be attributed to the collaborative nature of the Investor Access community, enabled by Ipreo's platforms and close ties with our clients, to build an efficient workflow solution that benefits all participants."

Investor Access is available now for use by any bank or investor without restriction. It is seamlessly integrated with Ipreo's IssueNet bookbuilding platform, which is currently used by every major investment bank in the world for fixed-income primary issuance. Investor Access can also be linked to other systems of participants' choice through an open set of API and FIX connections.

"Due to Ipreo's long-standing position with banks globally in primary markets, it made sense for us to team up with our clients to bring our collective network and technological expertise to bear in facilitating the collaboration between both sell side and buy side," said Kevin Marcus, President of Ipreo. "We're excited to see the growth of the initiative, especially significant milestones such as record deal flows and the launch of Investor Access in Asia. This success stems from years of planning, development and adoption, and we look forward to continuing to build on this momentum."

About Investor Access

Investor Access allows investors to be alerted to new-issue announcements, receive information on deal terms and conditions, submit and manage orders, and receive electronic notification of allocation and pricing details, along with other deal-related information such as the prospectus and final terms. It builds on Ipreo's existing fixed-income suite, including IssueNet, a fixed-income syndicate connectivity tool used by more than 160 banks today.

The Investor Access initiative is the result of collaboration between an initial group of eleven banks which has now expanded to thirty-three participating banks including ABN AMRO, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CM-CIC, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Danske, DZ BANK AG, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ING, Mizuho, MUFG, Natixis, NatWest Markets, Santander, Societe Generale Corporate Investment & Banking (SG CIB), UBS, UniCredit, VTB, and others.

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has nearly 2000 people serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit www.ipreo.com.