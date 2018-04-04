nCino Further Strengthens its European Team to Support Continued Global Growth

LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Appoints James Peverell as General Manager - EMEA, and Hali Kahn as Regional Vice President

nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announces the appointment of James Peverell as General Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. This new role is intended to further strengthen the Company's international presence as nCino experiences strong growth in new markets globally. James will spearhead the team from London and report into Pullen Daniel, Managing Director - International and cofounder of nCino.

James brings more than 25 years of financial services and technology experience from a global scale to nCino. He's worked extensively across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, India and Southeast Asia in banking, asset management and insurance. Prior to nCino, James worked at Zurich Insurance where he held various executive roles in technology & operations, strategy, M&A and fintech partnerships. Before his time with Zurich Insurance, he served as a Vice President at S1 Corporation.

"James provides extensive management experience across EMEA, having led and managed successful business operations in these regions by building highly skilled and collaborative teams that focus on client success," said Pullen Daniel, managing director-Europe at nCino. "We are delighted to welcome him to the London office as General Manager. James will be playing a valuable role in scaling our operations, expanding our customer base and furthering nCino's mission of transforming financial services through innovation, reputation and speed."

"Banking is an industry ripe for innovation as evolving customer preferences and a digital-first mindset drastically reshape expectations and interactions," said James Peverell. "It's an incredibly exciting time to be joining nCino, and I look forward to helping transform financial services and improve the customer experience through speed and convenience via the nCino Bank Operating System."

Hali Khan also joins nCino as a Regional Vice President, helping drive the continued momentum seen by the Company. She will be focused on helpingexpand the nCino client portfolio across Europe. Hali comes with extensive experience working with emerging technologies within the financial services sector, and has successfully worked with a large number of the global top 20 banks.

These appointments follow recent news that Yorkshire Business Society, one of the largest building societies in the UK, is now using nCino's Banking Operating System to further grow its UK portfolio. nCino recently ended its 2018 fiscal year with over 180 customers, including 10 of the top 30 U.S. banks by asset size. The company currently has more than 450 employees, including a dedicated European service and delivery team based in its UK office in London. Earlier this year, as part of its expansion, nCino announced that Spencer Lake, former Vice Chairman of Global Banking and Markets at HSBC, had joined its Board of Directors.

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. With its Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce platform, financial institutions can deliver the speed and digital experience that customers expect, backed by the quality and transparency that bankers need. Follow @nCino or visit http://www.ncino.com.