Acapture BV: Acapture, Sift Science to Bring Merchants World-Class Fraud Products

Enabling merchants to achieve higher conversion and authorization rates in real-time by reducing fraud, false positives and operational costs.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - April 4, 2018 - Acapture, a global, omnichannel payment processor has partnered with Sift Science, a machine learning company that protects businesses from fraud and abuse. Using the smartest technology for fraud management in their joint effort to make online experiences smoother and safer, the two companies form a powerhouse for fighting ecommerce fraud (https://www.acapture.com/fraud-prevention-supported-by-machine-learning/?utm_source=press&utm_campaign=siftprt18) and helping merchants maximize their revenue.

The partnership creates a single platform capable of managing every type of ecommerce fraud facilitated by Sift Science. Acapture's in-house global acquiring solutions offer access to payment data and insights into the payments journey of the end consumer. This data paired up with Sift Science's cutting-edge machine learning models make the ultimate fraud management solution to protect merchants in the fast-paced fraud landscape.

"We're delighted to have Sift Science as our trusted partner for our long-term mission to help merchants to fight fraud and deliver a better consumer experience" said Rudolf Booker, Acapture CEO. "It's a top challenge for them so it's a top priority for us! By working together, we are confident that the practical expertise in fraud management and machine learning of Sift Science combined with the complete insight into the entire transaction flow enabled by Acapture positions us as merchants' first choice for fraud management".

"Acapture's data and our machine learning models will drive business growth by reducing fraud, false positives, and operational costs," said Jason Tan, Sift Science CEO. "Combining our proven technology platforms, merchants automatically know who's trustworthy and risky. They no longer need to make a tradeoff between protecting and growing their business."

Ecommerce fraud has always been merchants' top of mind challenge that keeps on disrupting them from their core business, preventing them from making the most out of their incoming traffic. Due to the limitations on rule-based applications, many genuine transactions are rejected, resulting in legitimate customers being disappointed by their shopping experience. This rigid fraud prevention approach not only has a negative impact on conversion rates, but also on the brand's reputation especially nowadays, with social media platforms giving consumers a powerful voice. Acapture's partnership with Sift Science (https://www.acapture.com/fraud-prevention-supported-by-machine-learning/?utm_source=press&utm_campaign=siftprt18) aims to reduce the number of genuine customers being blocked and optimize conversions using customized, data enriched machine learning models. Merchants can ultimately focus on scaling-up their business and not be distracted by fraud.

About Acapture

Launched in 2015, Acapture is a new, modern, international payment service provider focused on maximizing the revenues of merchants around the globe. Acapture is affiliated to Payvision, one of the world's fastest-growing global card acquiring networks. Licensed as a payment institution by the Dutch Central Bank, Acapture combines with Payvision to help merchants grow their business globally. This is done through a complete data-driven omnichannel payment solution, capable of managing a payment at every stage, from checkout to fund collection to settlement.

Acapture's system features SlicePay for simplified allocation of funds to multiple parties from a single transaction, data science management for improved authorization rates, the best of human and machine intelligence platform for fraud detection and conversion optimization a one-day integration using one RESTful API, flexible, consolidated reporting, a streamlined reconciliation process, global card acquiring and the ability to handle 80+ of the most popular alternative payment methods and 150+ transaction currencies.

Together with Payvision, Acapture, was awarded Best PSP at the 2017 MPE Awards in Berlin. Find out more on www.acapture.com

About Sift Science

Sift Science (https://siftscience.com/) is a machine learning company that fuels business growth by protecting businesses and their customers from all vectors of fraud and abuse. Global brands such as Twitter, Airbnb, Yelp!, Shutterstock, Jet.com, Indeed and Wayfair rely on the Sift Science Digital Trust Platform for access to a global network of fraud data, 16,000+ fraud signals, and our unique ability to detect and prevent fraud in real time. Our platform was designed in accordance with industry best security practices, including SOC 2. To learn more, visit siftscience.com.

