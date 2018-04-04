Curetis / Curetis to Hold Investor Conference Call with Webcast on U.S. FDA De Novo Clearance of Unyvero System and Unyvero LRT Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Cartridge today . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Curetis to Hold Investor Conference Call with Webcast on U.S. FDA De Novo Clearance of Unyvero System and Unyvero LRT Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Cartridge today

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, San Diego, CA, USA, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, April 04, 2018, 04:00 am EDT - after having obtained the De Novo clearance by the U.S. FDA for its Unyvero System and the Unyvero LRT Application Cartridge, Curetis N.V. will host a public investor conference call with webcast today at 03:00 pm CEST / 09:00 am EDT.

In this call Curetis will provide an overview on the Unyvero System and LRT Cartridge for the U.S. market, the FDA De Novo clearance decision and the underlying U.S. clinical evaluation data, and the planned U.S. launch and market development activities.

The conference call will be supplemented by a presentation, which can be accessed during the call at http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/background-information.html (http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/background-information.html) (participants' passcode curetis0418).

A slide presentation accompanying the investor update conference call will be accessible at http://www.audio-webcast.com/ (http://www.audio-webcast.com/) using the passcode curetis0418.

To access the call, please dial the following numbers using the passcode 93120684#

BEL: +32 11500307

D: +49 69 222229043

NL: +31 1071 372 73

UK: +44 20 30092452

US: +1 855 4027766

For further international dial-in numbers, please open the following link: http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/International%20Access%20Numbers_%20UKFELBRI1_SU7.pdf (http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/International%20Access%20Numbers_%20UKFELBRI1_SU7.pdf)

The recorded webcast will be available after completion of the conference call at:

http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/background-information.html (http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/background-information.html)

###

About the Unyvero System

The Unyvero System with the Unyvero LRT Cartridge is the first, most comprehensive molecular diagnostics (MDx) product for lower respiratory tract infections that has been granted clearance by the FDA. With 29 multiplexed PCR assays it can detect more than 30 Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacterial organisms known to cause lower respiratory tract infections, as well as 10 genetic markers for antibiotic resistance, including carbapenem and 3rd generation cephalosporins. Preparations for a future submission of bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) sample types for use with the LRT Cartridge are progressing, and the Company intends to request a pre-submission meeting in due course. The Company also is already collecting patient samples for a multi-center FDA study for its Unyvero IJI Cartridge for the detection of invasive joint infections. Further Unyvero Cartridges with unique panels designed for the rapid diagnosis of microbial and viral infections are in preparation.

About Curetis

Curetis N.V. (Euronext: CURE) is a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology designed to address the global challenge of diagnosing severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, and thereby facilitates improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health economic benefits. Unyvero in-vitro-diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and in the U.S.

Curetis' wholly-owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. ARES' technology platform combines the world's most comprehensive database on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com/) and www.ares-genetics.com (http://www.ares-genetics.com/home.html).

