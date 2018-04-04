FTSE 250 waste-to-product company Renewi said on Wednesday that its results for the year to the end of March 2018 are expected to be in line with the board's expectations in terms of underlying trading and cash. In a brief update ahead of the full-year results next month, the company said trading in the final weeks of the year continued to be in line with its expectations, along with its merger synergy and integration plans. Last month, the group said it would take a £73m hit from impairments ...

