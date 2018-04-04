Smith & Nephew has appointed a new chief executive with fresh M&A experience as Olivier Bohuon departs after a seven-year stint at the head of the artificial shoulders and knees group. Namal Nawana, a 15-year Johnson & Johnson veteran, will join the board on 7 May, fresh from last year as CEO of medical diagnostics company Alere overseeing its $5.3bn takeover by US giant Abbott. Before his five years turning around Alere, Namal was worldwide president of Johnson & Johnson's DePuy Synthes Spine ...

