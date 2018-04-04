Budget airline Ryanair posted a 6% rise in March traffic on Wednesday as the load factor edged up. Traffic increased to 10m from 9.4m in the same month a year ago as the load factor- which gauges how full the planes are - ticked up to 95% from 94%. On a rolling annual basis, traffic to March grew 9% to 130.3m passengers. Chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs attributed the rise in customer numbers to lower fares. "Ryanair customers can look forward to more low fares and an improved customer ...

