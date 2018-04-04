Low-cost airline Wizz Air posted a 25.2% jump in passenger numbers for March as the load factor ticked higher. Passenger numbers rose to 2.5m last month from just under 2m in March last year, with the load factor - which gauges how full the planes are - increasing to 91.5% from 90.4%. On a rolling 12 month basis, passenger numbers were up 24.7% to 29.6m and the load factor edged up 1.3 percentage points to 91.3%. The airline continued to expand its network last month, with 10 new routes to and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...