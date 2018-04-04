WPP said it had commissioned an independent investigation into an allegation of personal misconduct against chief executive Martin Sorrell. The company said: "The board of WPP has appointed independent counsel to conduct an investigation in response to an allegation of personal misconduct against Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive officer of WPP. The investigation is ongoing. The allegations do not involve amounts which are material to WPP." WPP's brief statement follows a Wall Street Journal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...