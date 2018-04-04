Planixs today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Lloyds Banking Group that will improve the Bank's intraday cash and liquidity management capabilities and ensure its compliance with the Basel committee's BCBS248 intraday monitoring regime. Additionally, new data science capabilities are being built out to look at a range of high value-add areas such as stress modelling and forecasting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005501/en/

Planixs' Realiti solution allows financial organisations to consolidate millions of cash flows per hour, in real-time, to ensure they have an accurate, up-to-date picture of cash balances across their settlement accounts, comparing projections to actual external balances, and are able to control liquidity requirements and usage in real-time. The ability to apply analytical science to this data provides intelligent insight to a bank's treasury, risk and operations departments.

"We are delighted to have formed this strategic partnership with Lloyds and be selected as their solution provider of choice and look forward to developing our future relationship," said Neville Roberts, CEO of Planixs. "In selecting Realiti as their solution and in partnering on future build out of new roadmap capabilities, Lloyds have further reinforced our position in the market as the leading intraday cash and liquidity management provider."

Planixs Realiti continues to be the only commercially available intraday cash and liquidity management solution with live implementations at global scale in the industry today, providing real-time insight into credit and liquidity usage. Its SaaS or on premise model, and high performance and scalable architecture means that it can be deployed with minimal intrusion to a bank's infrastructure, rapidly delivering business value.

About Planixs

Planixs is a leading provider of analytical, forecasting and modelling software solutions across multiple industries including Financial Services and Human Capital Management. Built on its underlying technology platform, 'Graphite', Planixs solutions rapidly deliver significant business benefits to its clients, which include major global financial organisations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005501/en/

Contacts:

Planixs GRP Limited

Pete McIntyre

Planixs Financial Services Director

Tel: +44 (0) 161 298 8822

Mob: +44 (0) 7785 708 619

pete.mcintyre@planixs.com

or

Neville Roberts

Planixs CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 161 298 8822

Mob: +44 (0) 7802 430 621

neville.roberts@planixs.com

or

Lloyds Banking Group

Matthew Good

Communications Manager