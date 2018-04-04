Following change will take place in the exchange membership of SSW Market Making GmbH on the 6th of April, 2018. SSW Market Making GmbH will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments. Custodian used on Nasdaq Stockholm will be SEB. Trading Identity SSWM in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for SSW Market Making GmbH will be as follows: Member: SSW Market Making GmbH INET memberID: SSWM Clearing and settlement ID: SSW Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: On the 6th of April For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 8 405 60 00 Nasdaq Stockholm



